Explained: Why India-Pakistan Tensions At Peak, Why Both Nations Exchanged Nuclear Site Lists

New Delhi: Despite strained relations, India and Pakistan followed a long-standing nuclear confidence-building practice at the beginning of the New Year. On January 1, the two countries shared updated lists of their nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels.

The exchange was carried out under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, an arrangement that both sides have followed for decades. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the development in an official press release.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991. Under its provisions, India and Pakistan are required to inform each other every calendar year, on January 1, about nuclear installations and facilities covered by the pact. The objective is to prevent any attack on nuclear sites and reduce the risk of catastrophic escalation between the two neighbours.

This year’s exchange is the 35th consecutive time the lists have been shared. The first such exchange took place on January 1, 1992, and the process has continued uninterrupted since then.

The timing of the exchange is important. It comes at a moment when bilateral tensions are running high. In May last year, India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict that raised regional concerns.

The crisis began on April 22, when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and leaving dozens injured. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorists and their bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian strikes on October 7 reportedly killed more than 100 terrorists.

Pakistan retaliated with attacks, most of which were neutralised by India’s air defence systems. After four days of hostilities, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire on June 10. Far from easing the situation, the brief war increased mistrust and hardened positions on both sides.

Against this backdrop, the annual exchange of nuclear site lists stands out as one of the few channels of engagement between the two nations. It is based on a shared understanding of the dangers posed by any misstep involving nuclear facilities.