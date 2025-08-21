EXPLAINED | Why Nepal Objects To India-China Trade Through Lipulekh Pass

New Delhi: India’s decision to resume border trade with China through the strategic Lipulekh Pass has reignited a long-standing territorial dispute with Nepal, a flashpoint rooted in history, sovereignty, and shifting regional power dynamics. Kathmandu has lodged a formal protest, claiming that the high-altitude Himalayan route in the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region falls within its borders, citing historical treaties and official maps. In response, New Delhi has firmly rejected the claim, calling it “unjustified,” “untenable,” and not supported by historical facts.

At stake is more than just a trade route. The Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region, located at the strategic tri-junction of India, Nepal, and China, has become a symbol of unresolved border tensions and growing regional rivalry. As India and China resume trade through this contested corridor, Nepal views it as an infringement of its sovereignty, further straining its traditionally close but increasingly complicated ties with New Delhi.

What Sparked Latest Dispute?

Following a joint statement between India and China agreeing to resume trade via Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La passes, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal protest. It said the area east of the Mahakali River, including Lipulekh, was an “inseparable” part of Nepal and featured in its official map and Constitution.

India, however, reiterated that Lipulekh has long been used for border trade with China. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that trade via Lipulekh began in 1954 and had only been interrupted by the pandemic. He also asserted that India’s position has been “consistent and clear” and accused Nepal of attempting to “artificially enlarge” its territorial claims.

The Historical Context

The boundary dispute traces back to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty between Nepal and British India. According to Nepal, the Kali River (or Mahakali) marks the western boundary, and its source lies at Limpiyadhura, placing Kalapani and Lipulekh within Nepalese territory.

India disputes this interpretation. It maintains that the river originates lower down, and that administrative and revenue records from the 19th century show these areas as part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. Both nations cite British-era maps to support their claims.

Nepal formally updated its political map in 2020 to include Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh, following the inauguration of a strategic Indian road to the Lipulekh Pass. The road facilitates quicker access to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route in Tibet and also enhances India's military and trade infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control with China.

Why Is The Region Strategically Important?

The Lipulekh Pass sits at a critical tri-junction between India, Nepal and China, and holds strategic significance for all three. The newly built Indian road improves connectivity for both pilgrims and military logistics, making it easier for troops and goods to reach the China border.

India’s Border Roads Organisation constructed the 80-km road as part of a larger push to develop border infrastructure post the Doklam standoff in 2017. The move was hailed as a strategic achievement by the Indian government but triggered sharp protests in Nepal, which saw it as a unilateral encroachment.

Nepal’s Repeated Protests

Nepal has consistently raised concerns over India’s activities in the region. In 2020, when the new Indian road was inaugurated, Nepal summoned the Indian envoy and demanded a halt to development activities. It also criticised the inclusion of Kalapani in India's 2019 political map, following the bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir.

While critics in India questioned Nepal’s timing, Kathmandu argued that it had raised these issues repeatedly in the past, including in bilateral talks and official communications.

Nepal also claims it has notified China that the area in question falls under its jurisdiction and has urged both countries to respect its territorial integrity.

What Is India’s Stand

India maintains that the trade through Lipulekh is longstanding and legitimate. It has deployed Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Kalapani since the 1962 war with China, viewing the area as strategically vital.

India accuses Nepal of politicising the issue, possibly under external influence, a remark previously interpreted as a veiled reference to Chinese involvement.

New Delhi insists that border issues should be resolved through diplomatic dialogue and remains open to discussions based on mutually agreed frameworks.

Conclusion

The Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura issue remains a sensitive and unresolved matter in India-Nepal relations. While India views its actions as rightful and strategic, Nepal sees them as violations of its sovereignty. With China in the mix, the issue carries not just bilateral, but regional implications, making diplomatic dialogue more important than ever