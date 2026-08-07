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Explained: Why the government opposes applying the 'creamy layer' principle to SCs and STs

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the 'creamy layer' principle should remain limited to OBCs, arguing that SC and ST reservations are based on historical and social discrimination rather than economic status.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Explained: Why the government opposes applying the 'creamy layer' principle to SCs and STs
Image Credit: ANI

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Explained: Why the government opposes applying the 'creamy layer' principle to SCs and STs
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