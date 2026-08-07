/Explained: Why the government opposes applying the 'creamy layer' principle to SCs and STs

The government on Thursday told the Supreme Court of India that the “creamy layer” principle cannot be applied to reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It contended that this doctrine has always been restricted to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) alone.
The government advanced these arguments while opposing a petition that sought an income-based sub-quota within the reserved categories.
The Centre informed the apex court that the reservation policy is “not solely based on economic status,” but rests instead on historical and social factors such as tribe, social backwardness and caste.
It further submitted that any change, particularly the introduction of income-based preferences within reserved categories, could be effected only after “a holistic review and thorough empirical study, including socio-economic data of reserved category beneficiaries,” according to Bar and Bench.
Moreover, in a response dated June 15, 2026, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that only Parliament is competent to decide on extending the creamy layer principle to the SC and ST categories.
The affidavit further urged the court to desist from entertaining petitions that seek judicial directions to overhaul the country’s reservation policy.
What is the concept of the ‘creamy layer’?
The creamy layer principle, applicable to the Other Backward Classes, identifies the affluent and better-educated sections within that group. Under this criterion, individuals whose family income from non-agricultural sources exceeds Rs 8 lakh are excluded from reservation benefits.
The term was first coined by the Sattanathan Commission in 1971, which recommended that the “creamy layer” be excluded from reservations in civil posts. The concept was subsequently recognised by the Justice Ram Nandan Committee in 1993.
However, this exclusion has never been extended to the SC and ST categories, enabling individuals from these groups to avail reservation benefits irrespective of their family income.
Therefore, when the Supreme Court in August 2024 directed the states to identify and exclude the creamy layer among SCs and STs from reservation benefits, the Union government maintained that the principle cannot be applied to these categories, as the discrimination faced by SCs and STs is not rooted in economic factors.
The government further contended that the constitutional framework for identifying Scheduled Castes under Article 341, Scheduled Tribes under Article 342, and socially and educationally backward classes under Article 342A does not allow changes based purely on economic criteria.
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