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  • /Explained: Why women’s reservation depends on delimitation and why it’s crucial for 2029 Lok Sabha elections

Explained: Why women’s reservation depends on delimitation and why it’s crucial for 2029 Lok Sabha elections

The proposed changes could increase the number of Lok Sabha seats. The timing of delimitation will decide when the 33% quota can take effect.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:18 AM IST
Explained: Why women’s reservation depends on delimitation and why it’s crucial for 2029 Lok Sabha elections
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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Explained: Why women’s reservation depends on delimitation and why it’s crucial for 2029 Lok Sabha elections
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