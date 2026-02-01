Explained | Bengal’s binary politics: Why the state voters struggle to imagine alternatives

For a region that prides itself on intellectual depth and cultural debate, Bengal has long been uncomfortable with shades of grey. Its public life, from culture to cuisine to politics, is dominated by stark either-or choices, leaving little room for alternatives or nuance. That habit is now shaping the state’s political future in troubling ways.

The pattern is familiar. In football, loyalty is split between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, with other clubs barely entering public conversation. Culinary debates reduce themselves to hilsa versus prawn. Identity arguments circle endlessly around Bangal and ghoti. While the middle ground exists, it remains narrow and politically weak. Bengal’s politics mirrors this tendency, operating almost entirely within rigid binaries.

What do people mean by ‘Binary Politics’?

In Bengal, political contests often come down to a simple face-off, a secular regional party versus a national majoritarian force. Voters are repeatedly asked to pick between what is framed as a protector of secular identity and local pride (the TMC) and a party projecting itself as a challenger to that dominance with a different national vision (the BJP). This narrow framing has frozen the political imagination of many, reducing choice to a stark “either-or”.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Naushad Siddique recently called for unity among the Left, Congress and the ISF, arguing that only a broad alliance can break this TMC-BJP duopoly. He described the current dynamic as “binary politics” and said smaller parties struggle to gain traction without joining forces.

The confusion surrounding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent intervention during an Enforcement Directorate raid on political consultancy I-PAC is a case in point related to this matter. Was it an act of federal resistance against a central agency, or administrative overreach designed to protect the corrupt? The inability to settle on a clear reading reflects a deeper contradiction, one born of Bengal’s binary political imagination.

Since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, ending the Left Front’s 34-year rule, the party has faced repeated allegations of corruption. From the Saradha and Narada cases to the teacher recruitment scam, the controversies have been persistent. Yet the TMC has continued to win elections. In 2021, it returned to power with a decisive mandate, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it increased its seat tally. The central plank of its survival has been the assertion of “Bengali” identity.

Why have alternatives struggled

Several factors keep new or smaller parties on the margins:

1. Historical dominance and identity narratives

West Bengal’s political history has swung from long Left Front rule to strong regional leadership under the TMC, creating deep loyalties. Attempts by smaller parties to build a distinct base have found limited success, partly because political identities in the state are often shaped more by legacy and personality than clear ideological alternatives.

2. Congress and Left in decline

Once significant forces in Bengal, both the Indian National Congress and Left parties face structural weaknesses. Their inability to present a compelling, unified narrative has left them squeezed between the TMC and BJP, rather than presenting a third narrative that voters can rally around.

3. Political narratives drown out policy debates

Rather than focusing on everyday issues like jobs, development or governance, political battles frequently revolve around identity, rivalry, and crisis narratives, which benefit entrenched parties with strong organisational machinery. This environment makes it harder for issue‑based or new political entrants to resonate widely.

After the BJP’s strong showing in the 2019 parliamentary elections, the TMC sharpened its campaign around an insider-outsider narrative. The Bengali-non-Bengali divide was pushed to the forefront, presenting a culturally unified Bengali identity positioned against what the party portrayed as the communal politics of north Indian parties.

For many in Bengal, the choice on polling day becomes one of managing risk rather than voting for aspiration. People may fear that a vote for a smaller party could inadvertently help the contender they dislike most. This kind of strategic voting reinforces the binary pattern, even when there’s a grassroots appetite for different voices.

Together, these forces have locked Bengal into another stark political divide, a “secular” TMC versus the BJP’s communal rhetoric; regional identity versus religious nationalism. The Left and the Congress have failed to break this frame or offer a credible alternative. As a result, voters are left choosing between familiar poles rather than imagining something new.

Unless Bengal finds a way to move beyond its comfort with binaries, it risks remaining stuck in a political loop, one that endlessly repeats old ideas while offering little vision for the future.