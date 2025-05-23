Explainer: IVY League Dream Goes Bust? Harvard Barred From Taking International Students By Donald Trump Government - Implications For Indians

Studying in top IVY league colleges in the US - a group of eight elite universities - is a dream for many students, not just in the home country, but for students across the globe, including Indians. But this dream has been met with a rude shock with the Trump administration taking the unprecedented step of revoking Harvard University's certification to enrol international students.

This move will greatly impact the nearly 6,800 foreign students currently studying at the institution. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on May 22, 2025, that the Trump government is prohibiting Harvard from admitting new international students and mandates that existing foreign students transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the United States.

Harvard Ban: Implications For Indian Students

Indian students make up a significant portion of Harvard's international community - media reports pin it at 788 currently - and they will now be directly affected by this decision. According to media reports, students currently enrolled must seek transfers to other US institutions to maintain their visa status. Graduating students - students who graduate this semester - may complete their degrees, as the decision would take effect for the 2025-2026 school year.

Indian students and parents are naturally anxious, what with the looming uncertainty surrounding visa statuses, potential transfers, and future employment opportunities in the US. Even those who are not at Harvard themselves are worried about the precedent this sets for international education policies.

Reasons Behind The Decision: What The Trump Government Says

The Department of Homeland Security cited several reasons for this decision:

Campus Environment: Allegations that Harvard fosters an unsafe environment, particularly for Jewish students, and promotes pro-Hamas sympathies.

Diversity Policies: Criticism of Harvard's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, which the administration views as discriminatory.

Foreign Influence: Unsubstantiated claims that Harvard is coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.

Additionally, the administration accused Harvard of failing to comply with federal requests for records related to international students and campus protests.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took to X and said, "This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country."

How Harvard Has Responded

Harvard has condemned the administration's move as unlawful and detrimental to its academic mission. The university is exploring legal avenues to challenge the decision and is working to provide guidance and support to affected students.