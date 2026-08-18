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  • /Explainer: Rainfall deficit hits 13% as monsoon changes course; are dry winds a warning sign?

Explainer: Rainfall deficit hits 13% as monsoon changes course; are dry winds a warning sign?

The monsoon’s official withdrawal has not begun, despite weaker rainfall in parts of northwest India. Bay of Bengal weather systems could still improve rainfall levels before September ends.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Explainer: Rainfall deficit hits 13% as monsoon changes course; are dry winds a warning sign?
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters)

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