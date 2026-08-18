/Explainer: Rainfall deficit hits 13% as monsoon changes course; are dry winds a warning sign?

New Delhi: India’s monsoon rainfall is presently 13% below normal. Dry winds have begun affecting parts of northwest India, raising signs of weaker rainfall. The monsoon season still has several weeks left, and rainfall in the rest of August and September will determine how much of the deficit can be recovered.
The southwest monsoon normally runs through September. A weakening spell in August, particularly over northwest India, does not by itself mean the monsoon has begun its official withdrawal.
Not yet, at least not officially. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) treats weakening rainfall and monsoon withdrawal as separate developments. The withdrawal process is declared only after specific atmospheric conditions are met, including a sustained reduction in rainfall and the development of an anticyclonic circulation in the lower atmosphere.
That distinction is important because dry winds moving into parts of northwest India can mean the monsoon is entering a weaker phase without marking its formal exit.
At the same time, rainfall-producing systems are still active elsewhere. The IMD said on August 18 that a depression over Jharkhand and adjoining northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal was influencing weather conditions, with heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as well.
Monsoon rain depends on moisture and favourable weather systems. When relatively dry air begins affecting northwest India, moisture levels can fall, making it difficult for clouds to develop and sustain rainfall.
That can weaken rainfall across areas facing a deficit. But a dry spell does not automatically shut down the monsoon. Low-pressure areas and depressions developing over the Bay of Bengal can strengthen the monsoon circulation and carry rain into central and northern parts of the country.
This is why the next few weather systems will be more important than one weak spell.
Yes, but the weeks ahead will be important. August and September can produce substantial rainfall when low-pressure systems or depressions repeatedly form over the Bay of Bengal and move inland. Such systems can bring widespread rain across central and eastern India and sometimes extend their influence towards the north.
The IMD had warned in its 2026 seasonal outlook that the June-September monsoon was likely to be below normal, forecasting rainfall at around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA) for the country as a whole.
That means the present shortfall is consistent with the broader seasonal forecast, rather than being an entirely unexpected development.
The impact will depend on where the rain is missing. Parts of western and central India have received relatively better rainfall, while several areas of the northern plains, northeast and southern peninsula have faced deficits.
The national data therefore does not tell the whole story. A state can record near-normal rainfall while particular districts still receive far less rain than normal.
Agriculture depends on the timing of rainfall as much as the total amount. Rain in August and September can help maintain soil moisture for standing kharif crops, while prolonged dry spells can affect crops that rely on regular rainfall.
Lower rainfall can also affect reservoir levels, groundwater recharge and water availability, while a weaker agricultural season can affect rural incomes and demand.
September could still change the rainfall picture. The monsoon does not switch off across India on a single day. Its withdrawal happens progressively, and rainfall can continue in many areas even after the process begins in the northwest.
The question is whether enough rain-producing systems develop before the season ends. If Bay of Bengal systems continue to form and reach deficit areas, the current 13% shortfall could narrow. If dry conditions persist and those systems become less frequent, reducing the deficit will become difficult.
The 13% shortfall is substantial, but it is not evidence that the monsoon has left India. Rainfall through the rest of August and September will determine how much of the shortfall can still be recovered.
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