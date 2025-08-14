Explainer: Uttarakhand Tightens Anti-Conversion Law, Extends Marriage Fee Waiver Till 2026

In a significant legislative move, the Uttarakhand Cabinet has cleared the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing harsher punishments for illegal religious conversions, tighter regulations on digital propaganda, and provisions to safeguard victims.

The Bill, approved on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, broadens the definition of “inducement” to include cash benefits, gifts, employment offers, free education, promises of marriage, hurting religious sentiments, or glorifying another faith.

All such acts, if linked to religious conversion, will now be treated as criminal offences. According to reports, the legislation also targets the digital space, banning conversion propaganda and incitement through social media, messaging apps, and online platforms.

Under the revised penalties, offenders may face three to ten years in prison for general violations, five to fourteen years for cases involving vulnerable groups, and twenty years to life imprisonment in the most serious offences, along with heavy fines.

The Bill also cracks down on marriages conducted by concealing religion and provides victims with a comprehensive support system covering protection, rehabilitation, medical care, travel costs, and maintenance expenses.

Chief Minister Dhami’s government maintains that the strengthened law is aimed at protecting citizens’ religious freedom, preventing fraud and coercion in matters of faith, and preserving social harmony.

Meanwhile, in another decision, the government has extended the exemption on the ₹250 marriage registration fee under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Rules until January 26, 2026.

This applies to citizens whose marriages took place before the UCC’s implementation, including those previously annulled or divorced, but were never registered.

The extension, officials say, is meant to encourage more couples to register their marriages and ensure better compliance with the UCC.