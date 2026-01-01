Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002169https://zeenews.india.com/india/explosion-in-swiss-ski-resort-town-of-crans-montana-leaves-several-dead-3002169.html
NewsIndiaExplosion In Swiss Ski Resort Town Of Crans Montana Leaves Several Dead
BREAKING NEWS

Explosion In Swiss Ski Resort Town Of Crans Montana Leaves Several Dead

A powerful explosion hit the upscale Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, killing several people and triggering emergency response operations.

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explosion In Swiss Ski Resort Town Of Crans Montana Leaves Several DeadScreen Grab: ( X )

In a shocking incident, a powerful explosion rocked the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, killing several people and triggering panic among tourists and locals. Emergency services rushed to the scene as thick smoke was seen rising from the affected area, while authorities cordoned off nearby zones as a precaution. Officials said rescue and evacuation operations were launched immediately, with injured victims shifted to nearby hospitals. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and Swiss authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate. Crans-Montana, a popular winter destination known for its upscale resorts and ski slopes, was crowded with visitors at the time of the incident.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration