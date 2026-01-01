Explosion In Swiss Ski Resort Town Of Crans Montana Leaves Several Dead

In a shocking incident, a powerful explosion rocked the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, killing several people and triggering panic among tourists and locals. Emergency services rushed to the scene as thick smoke was seen rising from the affected area, while authorities cordoned off nearby zones as a precaution. Officials said rescue and evacuation operations were launched immediately, with injured victims shifted to nearby hospitals. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and Swiss authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate. Crans-Montana, a popular winter destination known for its upscale resorts and ski slopes, was crowded with visitors at the time of the incident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source