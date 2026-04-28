Explosion near Patiala railway line damages track, body found, probe underway

Patiala bomb blast: A blast near a railway track in Punjab’s Patiala district triggered panic late Monday night, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident. According to officials, the explosion occurred around 9 PM, near the Shambhu–Rajpura section on a railway line primarily used for freight movement.

The explosion has prompted immediate high alert security action by Haryana and Punjab police and railway authorities.

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An unidentified, dismembered body was recovered from the spot, raising suspicions about a possible link between the explosion and the deceased individual. However, the GRP officials have said that the exact circumstances and connection are yet to be established.

Besides GRP officials, Patiala DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP Varun Sharma reached the spot shortly after the incident.

As per the preliminary findings, the explosion may have been an attempted detonation. Police indicated that the person suspected of carrying out the act may have died during the blast, although investigations are still ongoing.

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SSP Sharma has confirmed the deceased body as a resident of the Tarn Taran area of Punjab, though his full identification is yet to be officially released after the family notification.

Senior police officials, along with forensic teams, rushed to the site soon after receiving information and began collecting evidence. Speaking to ANI, Patiala SSP said, "We are gathering all the scientific evidence from the spot, including a SIM card, and kickstarting a technical investigation. We hope to unravel this entire conspiracy soon. GRP, RPF and other agencies are being brought abroad, and an investigation is being carried out. This will be completed very soon."