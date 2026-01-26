Fresh cracks within Donald Trump’s administration have been exposed by leaked audio recordings in which Senator Ted Cruz sharply criticises Vice President JD Vance and ridicules President Trump’s tariff policy during private meetings with donors.

The recordings, obtained by Axios from a Republican source, were made in early and mid-2025 and run to nearly 10 minutes. In them, Cruz, a Texas Republican widely seen as eyeing a 2028 White House bid, presents himself as a traditional free-trade, pro-intervention conservative while warning that Trump’s economic agenda could have devastating political consequences.

Cruz tells donors that Trump’s tariffs, unveiled in early April 2025, could “decimate the economy” and even lead to the President’s impeachment. He recounts a lengthy call with Trump shortly after the announcement, saying he and several other Republican senators urged the President to reverse course.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Cruz, the conversation stretched past midnight and quickly deteriorated.

“Trump was in a bad mood,” Cruz says in the recording. “I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them.”

Cruz recalls warning Trump that if voters headed into the 2026 midterm elections with retirement savings sharply down and food prices significantly higher, Republicans would face heavy losses.

“If we get to November of (2026) and people’s 401(k)s are down 30 per cent and prices are up 10-20 per cent at the supermarket, we’re going to face a bloodbath,” Cruz says he told Trump.

“You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.”

Cruz says Trump responded angrily, yelling and cursing, before dismissing him with an expletive.

The senator also mocks Trump’s branding of the tariff rollout as “Liberation Day”, joking to donors: “I’ve told my team if anyone uses those words, they will be terminated on the spot. That is not the language we use.”

Trade policy features prominently in the recordings, with Cruz describing ongoing efforts to push the White House to finalise a trade agreement with India. When asked by a donor who was resisting such deals, Cruz points to White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President Vance, and “sometimes” Trump himself.

Vance emerges as a central target of Cruz’s criticism. The senator repeatedly links the Vice President to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, accusing both of promoting an anti-interventionist foreign policy. Cruz has previously accused Carlson of antisemitism and hostility towards Israel.

“Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same,” Cruz says.

The recordings offer a rare glimpse into private Republican dissent over Trump’s trade agenda and underscore growing ideological divisions within the party as it looks ahead to the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race.