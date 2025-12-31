Advertisement
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
RAJASTHAN

Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

In a major security alert ahead of New Year’s Eve, police seized an explosives laden car in Rajasthan’s Tonk, arresting two suspects and launching a multi angle investigation

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year CelebrationsScreen Grab: ( X )

An explosives laden Maruti Ciaz was intercepted by police in Tonk on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of nearly 150 kg of illegal ammonium nitrate that had been concealed inside bags of urea fertiliser. Officials also found around 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring roughly 1,100 metres, inside the vehicle.

Police said the operation was carried out after they received specific intelligence inputs. Acting on the tip-off, teams stopped the car in the Baroni police station area. Preliminary investigations suggest the explosive material was being transported from Bundi to Tonk for further supply.

Two men, identified as Surendra Mochi and Surendra Patwa, were arrested on the spot. The vehicle used to transport the consignment has also been seized. Police are questioning the accused to determine the intended use of the explosives and whether they were meant for unlawful activities, including illegal mining.

Confirming the seizure, Mrityunjay Mishra said the operation was swiftly executed following actionable intelligence. He added that investigators are examining all possible angles linked to the recovery.

Ammonium nitrate, a white crystalline chemical commonly used as a fertiliser, has also been linked to recent high-profile blasts. It was among the materials used in the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort last month, which claimed 15 lives. Investigators later found that the attacker, Umar-un-Nabi, may have improperly assembled the improvised explosive device.

The Tonk seizure comes amid heightened security concerns, especially after authorities recovered nearly 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad, just 50 km from the national capital, in a separate operation earlier this month. 

