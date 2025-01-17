'Exposing Corruption Comes At A Cost': Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Repatriation of ACB Officers In J&K

The recent repatriation of three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Home Department has raised serious questions about the government’s dedication to combating corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the officers removed is Waheed Ahmad Shah, who was leading a critical investigation into alleged corruption within the Srinagar Smart City Limited project.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been vocal in her criticism of the move, accusing the government of targeting officials who dare to expose corruption.

In a post on X, Mufti stated, “The removal of Abdul Wahid and his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes the nexus between the corrupt and the most powerful. This action of punishing the whistleblower has revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies including ACB to raid properties of Kashmiris under the guise of corruption investigations. This raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability.”

The repatriation comes at a time when the ACB was intensifying its probe into corruption allegations surrounding the Srinagar Smart City Limited project. Led by Waheed Ahmad Shah, the investigation uncovered significant irregularities in the execution of the ambitious initiative.

Key figures implicated in the case include Executive Engineer Zahoor Dar and Chief Financial Officer Sajid Yousuf Bhat, who have been booked on charges of corruption and amassing disproportionate wealth. Allegations point to substandard work and financial misconduct under the Smart City project, which involves substantial public funds.

During a recent press conference in Jammu, Waheed Ahmad Shah highlighted the extent of the alleged corruption, calling for greater transparency and accountability in public projects. His removal, however, has cast a shadow over the continuity and credibility of the investigation.

The decision to reassign Shah and his colleagues has sparked a heated debate on social media and among the legal community. While some argue that the reassignment is a routine administrative matter, others view it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence of the ACB.

“This decision sends a chilling message to honest officers who are striving to root out corruption,” said a senior advocate in Srinagar. “It also casts a shadow on the credibility of the government’s anti-corruption narrative.”

Observers fear that the sudden removal of key officers could derail the ongoing probe into the Smart City project. With high-profile individuals and substantial public funds involved, the investigation had gained significant public and media attention.

Critics argue that the government’s move undermines its stated commitment to justice and accountability. Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment that the removal of these officers may discourage others from taking a firm stand against corruption.

The situation has highlighted the precarious position of anti-corruption agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns about their autonomy and effectiveness. “If officers investigating corruption are not protected, how can we expect any real progress in fighting corruption?” an observer noted.