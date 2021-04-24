हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Extend Delhi COVID-19 lockdown by another week: Traders' body CAIT urges CM Arvind Kejriwal, shuts markets

"As and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted," the CAIT said in a statement.

Extend Delhi COVID-19 lockdown by another week: Traders&#039; body CAIT urges CM Arvind Kejriwal, shuts markets
File Photo

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday (April 23, 2021) asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to extend the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the national capital. The Delhi traders body also decided to shut markets for one more week.

The announcement regarding the closure of markets was made by CAIT's Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday (April 24). The Delhi traders took the 'voluntary decision' to keep markets closed from April 26 till May 2. 

"As and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted," the confederation said in a statement.

It added that although lockdown will cause financial loss to traders and the economy, 'yet we are of the considered opinion that in order to save the lives of the people of Delhi and protect them from any further spread of COVID-19, we have sought the extension'.

This is to be noted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 had announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown till April 26 morning.

"Delhi's health system is unable to take more patients in big numbers," CM Arvind Kejriwal had said.

He added, "If a lockdown isn't implemented now the situation will go beyond control."

