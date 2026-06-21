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'External agencies fuelling opposition to Great Nicobar project': Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that some groups opposing the Great Nicobar infrastructure project are being "fuelled by external agencies," asserting that strategically significant projects must be evaluated through the lens of national interest, not solely environmental or commercial considerations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
'External agencies fuelling opposition to Great Nicobar project': Kiren Rijiju
Image Credit: IANS

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