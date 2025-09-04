Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955305https://zeenews.india.com/india/extremely-progressive-what-top-business-leaders-said-about-gst-council-s-reforms-2955305.html
NewsIndia
GST REFORMS

‘Extremely Progressive’: What Top Business Leaders Said About GST Council’s Reforms

Top Indian business leaders, including Radhika Gupta, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra, have welcomed the newly introduced GST reforms, describing them as an “extremely progressive step” and a “big Diwali gift for every Indian.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Extremely Progressive’: What Top Business Leaders Said About GST Council’s ReformsRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Top Indian business leaders, including Radhika Gupta, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra, have welcomed the newly introduced GST reforms, describing them as an “extremely progressive step” and a “big Diwali gift for every Indian.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK