‘Extremely Progressive’: What Top Business Leaders Said About GST Council’s Reforms

Top Indian business leaders, including Radhika Gupta, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra, have welcomed the newly introduced GST reforms, describing them as an “extremely progressive step” and a “big Diwali gift for every Indian.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 10:39 AM IST | Source: Bureau