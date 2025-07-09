Extremely Proud Of Our Diaspora: PM Modi In Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed pride in the Indian diaspora in Namibia, praising their efforts in preserving Indian culture in the region and fostering deeper ties between India and the southern African nation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship and this reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly the manner in which they have retained a connect with their culture and traditions."

PM Modi arrived in Namibia earlier in the day as part of the concluding leg of his five-nation tour. He received a grand traditional welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport, where he was greeted by Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

Local musicians and dancers performed at the reception, and in a moment that drew applause and cheer, the Prime Minister joined the performers and played Namibian drums, reflecting his warmth for local traditions.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Namibia and only the third visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the last 27 years.

Shortly after landing, he shared his enthusiasm on X, posting, "Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation."

During his visit, PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Both leaders are expected to discuss expanding cooperation across a range of sectors, including energy, healthcare, education, digital technology, and development support.

The visit will also see PM Modi address a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament -- a key moment in India-Namibia diplomatic relations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Namibia have historically shared strong ties, rooted in India's early support for Namibia's independence movement. As early as 1946, India raised the issue of Namibian independence at the United Nations.

Ahead of his trip, PM Modi had called Namibia "a trusted partner" with whom India shares a common history of struggle against colonialism.

"I look forward to meeting President H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South. It will be a privilege to also address the Joint Session of Namibian Parliament as we celebrate our enduring solidarity and shared commitment for freedom and development.

PM had also said that he was confident that his visits to the five countries will reinforce India's bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in the multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS and the CARICOM.