Extremely Saddening: PM Modi, Other Leaders Express Grief Over Himachal Bus Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and others on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, where a private bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous area.

“The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Terming the incident extremely heartbreaking, Union Minister J.P. Nadda said he had asked BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur to closely monitor the relief and rescue operations.

“Hundreds of BJP workers are engaged at the spot to assist the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray to God to give them strength to endure this difficult time,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief over the tragedy. “The news of the deaths of several people due to a passenger bus falling into a gorge in Sirmaur,

Himachal Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said, appealing to the state government and Congress colleagues to extend all possible assistance to the victims.

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when the bus, carrying over 50 passengers, met with the accident near Haripurdhar on Friday. Officials said the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue.

According to the police, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The bus was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh when it reportedly lost control while descending a steep gradient. Most of the injured, many of them local residents, were rushed to the government hospital in Haripurdhar.

The district administration faced considerable difficulty in extricating victims from the badly mangled vehicle, while local residents began rescue efforts even before authorities reached the spot.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical care for the injured. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in a post on X, termed the incident “extremely distressing” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, praying for the swift recovery of those injured.



Also read: Sirmaur: 8 killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge, Rescue Underway