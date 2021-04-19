हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Extrernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to US counterpart Antony Blinken

External Affairs Minister spoke to US Secretary about recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, covering recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood. Jaishankar and Blinken reportedly also discussed issues relating to cooperation in the area of health as well as exchanged views on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar tweeted: "Spoke to my US counterpart Secretary of State Blinken this evening. Conversation covered recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood. Exchanged views on the UNSC agenda. Also discussed issues pertaining to our health cooperation."

It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the US announcement of withdrawal of its troops from the war-ravaged country by September 11 figured in the conversation.

