Eyes In The Sky: How AI-Powered CCTVs Are Making Puri Rath Yatra Safer & Smoother

The Puri district administration has deployed AI-based CCTV cameras to monitor the festivities and ensure security and surveillance, including traffic management, during the Ratha Yatra 2025.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Dayal Gangwar, highlighted the significance of this technology in maintaining order and safety of devotees coming from cities, including Bhubaneswar and Konark. Gangwar informed that the AI-powered CCTV cameras are playing a crucial role in assisting with surveillance and security.

"Yesterday, devotees followed the traffic restrictions and traffic regulation plan, and the same will remain in place today. We request everyone to cooperate with us in this... The arrangements made yesterday for devotees coming from Bhubaneswar and Konark will remain the same today... We request everyone to adhere to our restrictions... The AI system is greatly assisting us.", ADG Traffic Dayal Gangwar told ANI on Saturday.

A sea of devotees gathered in Puri on Friday to witness the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, embarked on the ceremonial journey from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. All rituals related to the Rath Yatra are being conducted as per schedule amid heightened security arrangements, with coordinated efforts from multiple security forces and district authorities.

Speaking to ANI about the arrangements, Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain said, "...The yatra route is full of devotees. All rituals related to the Rath Yatra will be conducted on time. Police have been deployed since last night. This time, NDRF has also been deployed... Yesterday, we removed illegal 6-7 drones. Flying of drones over Shri Jagannath Temple and the Gundicha temple is not allowed."

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Puri as a precautionary measure due to the high footfall and scale of the event.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Naveen Rana said, "Our personnel are trained to handle all situations, including any medical emergency, structure collapse or any other. We had conducted four mock drills along with the District Administration here."

The yatra drew lakhs of devotees, many of whom had travelled from different parts of the country and abroad to to witness the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to Jagannath temple.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended a heartfelt welcome to devotees on the occasion of the annual Rath Yatra, urging them to participate with utmost faith and devotion.In his message, CM Majhi said, "Join the Rath Yatra with faith and devotion, witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive His blessings."