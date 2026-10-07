/‘Eyes on 403, not 3’: Here’s why Akhilesh Yadav dropped plan to field 3rd candidate for UP Rajya Sabha election

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav ended days of suspense on Tuesday (October 6) by deciding not to field a third candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections. The decision means BJP’s eight candidates and SP’s two nominees are set to enter the Upper House unopposed. There are 10 vacant seats that need to be filled.
The SP chief announced the change in his calculations through a post on X. “Now our eyes are not on three but on 403 seats,” he said, referring to the strength of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and the 2027 election due in the state.
The SP had spent several days preparing for the possibility of putting up a third nominee. Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries Group President Dhananjay Nathwani have been named for the two seats. The third candidate would have forced an election for 11 candidates competing for 10 seats.
The final numbers would hae made that contest difficult for the SP. Uttar Pradesh currently has 396 sitting MLAs in the 403-member Assembly. Each Rajya Sabha candidate needs 37 first-preference votes. The SP has 101 MLAs on paper. With support from two Congress MLAs, its strength could reach 102. That left the party nine votes short of the 111 needed to secure three seats.
The BJP has a much stronger position. The party has 255 MLAs, while its NDA partners account for another 33. The party also has support from some legislators who have moved away from the SP. The effective NDA strength is assessed at around 294 votes, leaving it two votes short of the 296 required to secure all eight BJP seats.
That arithmetic became important because Rajya Sabha voting uses a single transferable vote system. MLAs mark preferences for candidates, and the required quota is calculated from the number of members voting and the number of seats being filled. In the present Uttar Pradesh election, 37 first-preference votes are required for one seat.
The voting process is also conducted through an open ballot. MLAs show their marked ballot to an authorised representative of their party. The system makes cross-voting easier to identify and can have political consequences for legislators who defy their party line.
The SP’s decision also has a direct connection with what happened in the last Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha election in February 2024.
The numbers at that time suggested that the BJP would win seven of the 10 seats and the SP would take three. The BJP fielded an eighth candidate, Sanjay Seth, turning the election into a contest for the final seat.
Seven SP MLAs cross-voted for the BJP. One SP vote was declared invalid. The result gave the BJP all eight seats, while the SP won two. Its third nominee, Alok Ranjan, lost to Seth.
The episode also led to disciplinary action against several SP legislators. Manoj Pandey, Rakesh Pratap Singh and Abhay Singh were among those who were involved in the cross-voting. The incident became an example of how a Rajya Sabha contest can expose differences within a party when the numbers are tight.
The possibility of a similar contest in 2026 therefore posed its own risks for the SP. A third candidate would have required the party to gather nine additional votes. That would have meant relying on legislators outside its dependable support base and potentially testing the loyalty of BJP and NDA MLAs.
The timing of the Rajya Sabha election is also important. Uttar Pradesh is due to vote for its next assembly in 2027, with the election expected within months of the Rajya Sabha contest.
Indian Express reported that some BJP legislators were believed to be in touch with the SP, but there was hesitation among them about openly voting against their party before the assembly election. SP leaders also assessed that the open-ballot system made such support difficult to rely upon.
The BJP had eight candidates in the fray after the final day of nominations on October 6. Its list included Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Shruti Gangwar. The party left out Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma from the new list.
The decision also avoids another public count of SP legislators at a time when the party is preparing for the upcoming assembly battle and working out its political strategy with the Congress and other Opposition parties in the state.
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