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  • /‘Eyes on 403, not 3’: Here’s why Akhilesh Yadav dropped plan to field 3rd candidate for UP Rajya Sabha election

‘Eyes on 403, not 3’: Here’s why Akhilesh Yadav dropped plan to field 3rd candidate for UP Rajya Sabha election

The SP’s decision also avoids a repeat of the February 2024 Rajya Sabha contest, when seven of its MLAs cross-voted for the BJP and the party won only two of the three seats it was expected to secure. The upcoming poll is now set to have 10 candidates for 10 seats.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
‘Eyes on 403, not 3’: Here’s why Akhilesh Yadav dropped plan to field 3rd candidate for UP Rajya Sabha election
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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