F-35 for India hits a wall, Lockheed Martin rules out direct talks – Is deal possible?

New Delhi: Is the F-35 Lightning II realistically on the table for India? Lockheed Martin has clarified that any negotiation regarding the fifth-generation fighter jet with India can only take place through official government-to-government channels under the US Foreign Military Sales system.

The statement may sound procedural, but it effectively confirms that there is presently no direct company-level talks, technical briefing or negotiation is happening between the American defence manufacturer and New Delhi.

In simple terms, the world’s most advanced stealth fighter is as of now outside India’s immediate procurement pipeline.

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The clarification comes at a time when the F-35 has often been mentioned in talks around India’s future fighter jet requirements. The aircraft manufacturing giant avoided commenting on whether India had formally requested detailed information about the aircraft and redirected all queries to Washington and New Delhi.

Under US rules, the F-35 cannot be marketed like conventional fighter jets. Unlike aircraft such as the Rafale or Eurofighter Typhoon, it is tightly controlled by the US administration. Even the manufacturer operates within strict boundaries.

Every potential buyer must first submit a formal Letter of Request, which is reviewed by the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Congress. Only after approval does the manufacturer get involved.

Why the F-35 is so controlled

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is one of the most closely regulated defence platforms in the US arsenal. It includes stealth coatings, sensor fusion systems, advanced mission software and digital maintenance networks such as ODIN, all of which are treated as protected technologies.

One of the most critical elements is the aircraft’s mission data system, which determines how it identifies threats, processes radar inputs and responds during combat. Because of these restrictions, even close US allies get restricted access to these systems. Source code sharing is not part of standard export terms.

This is also why the aircraft cannot be marketed freely. Washington controls every stage of its sale because operational software updates, diagnostics and even maintenance procedures are linked to US-managed systems.

India’s strategic balancing act

India has shown interest in fifth-generation capability in principle, but the situation is more complex than just access. While the F-35 offers advanced stealth capability and deep strike potential, New Delhi has consistently pushed back against platforms that create long-term operational dependence on foreign systems.

This concern is not new. Past experiences with defence imports have often included restrictions on spares, software access and upgrade cycles, especially during periods of geopolitical tension. These concerns have impacted the Indian Air Force’s procurement approach.

Cost is another factor. Industry estimates place the F-35’s operating cost at around $36,000 per flight hour, which makes long-term fleet operations expensive compared to other platforms. This would substantially raise lifecycle costs for any large fleet. Over time, such costs could compete with India’s indigenous development programmes and other defence priorities.

Doubling down on indigenous airpower

Instead of moving toward a foreign fifth-generation fighter, India continues to prioritise its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme, which is built to give the country full control over design, software, production and upgrades.

In addition, the IAF is expanding its Rafale fleet, upgrading the Su-30MKI platform and accelerating deliveries of the Tejas Mk-1A. The aim is to maintain combat readiness while building long-term self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.

Even at Aero India 2025, where the F-35 was displayed, there were no formal talks to buy it. This suggests its presence was more symbolic than practical.

Bigger geopolitical picture

The United States continues to encourage India’s role in balancing power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in relation to China. However, Washington has not shown flexibility on its most sensitive technologies, and that limits how far defence cooperation can go on platforms like the F-35.

Lockheed Martin’s clarification does not shut the door on future possibilities, but it does emphasise the present reality. Any movement will depend entirely on government-level decisions, strategic conditions and whether both sides are willing to address long-standing concerns around technology sharing.