US President Donald Trump is once again in the headlines and facing international mockery over repeated emergency landings of the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jet. On Sunday, around 11:30 am, a British Navy F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing at Japan’s Kagoshima Airport during a joint military exercise due to technical issues.

This is the second such incident in two months. Earlier, on June 14, another British Navy F-35 made an emergency landing in Kerala, India, where it remained for over 35 days. Social media users are poking fun, joking that after tasting dosa in Kerala, the F-35 pilot will now enjoy sushi in Japan.

Since its commissioning in 2015, the F-35 has been involved in over 30 incidents, including three crashes. International media outlets like China’s Global Times and Russia’s Sputnik have highlighted these failures, mocking the jet’s reliability. The ridicule is tied to Trump’s aggressive push to sell the F-35 worldwide, a mission that became almost an obsession during his presidency.

Trump offered the jet to the UAE, which declined, citing Chinese components, and twice to India, which did not move forward. In March 2025, he proposed selling it to Türkiye, but talks stalled. Several countries, including Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Egypt, and the UAE, have either refused or failed to finalise deals, partly due to Trump’s high tariffs straining relations.

Analysts suggest Trump’s urgency stems from competition with Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet. He fears that if Russia secures major international deals, the F-35’s market share will collapse. Despite aggressive sales tactics, the so-called “sky junk,” as critics dub it, has failed to attract enough buyers and repeated technical failures are only adding to Trump’s embarrassment.