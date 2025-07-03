F-35 Not So Invisible: How India Dispelled Western Stealth Illusion

A British F-35B fighter jet has been grounded in Kerala, India, for nearly three weeks, and the UK has been unable to take it back. The jet, of American origin and operated by the UK, is designed to protect its home nation—but serious questions are now being raised in the British Parliament about the safety of the aircraft’s sensitive technology.

Let's decode the mystery behind one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets, which has been stuck on Indian soil for over 20 days. Why, despite numerous efforts, hasn’t this F-35 taken off from India? And why are both Britain and the American manufacturer becoming the subject of memes and international embarrassment?

What We Know So Far

The F-35B, operated by the Royal Navy, is now likely to be airlifted out of India.

To do so, some parts of the aircraft will be removed, and the jet will be transported by cargo aircraft—a situation unprecedented in the F-35’s operational history.

British technical teams on site have been unable to repair the malfunction.

After all efforts to make it airworthy failed, airlifting became the only option.

This issue has now sparked significant political debate in the UK.

What Caused the Emergency Landing?

This F-35 is part of the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier strike group. According to the Royal Navy, it had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a hydraulic system failure. However, according to the Indian Air Force, the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) detected and intercepted the jet before granting landing permission.

This incident is particularly significant because the F-35 is advertised as a stealth jet that can evade radar—yet India successfully intercepted it. This triggered alarm in both the US and UK.

Fears of Technology Compromise

There are growing concerns in the US and UK that India might attempt to access or reverse-engineer the jet’s technology. British MPs are now asking whether the stealth coating, sensor suites, and data systems are still secure. The UK Ministry of Defence had to issue a statement assuring Parliament that the aircraft is under round-the-clock surveillance by British agencies.

Reports say the British Navy was so nervous that the jet was initially left parked in the open, and the pilot refused to leave the aircraft. It was only after special equipment and personnel arrived that the aircraft was moved to a private hangar.

Strategic and Diplomatic Fallout

This is the first time a fifth-generation fighter like the F-35 has been grounded in a non-NATO country. The US claims no radar in the world can intercept the F-35, but India has proved otherwise, challenging that narrative.

The incident has shaken confidence in the West’s technological supremacy and sent a message to the world: India’s capabilities are being underestimated. Now, both Washington and London fear that if India can intercept the jet, it may also be able to decode parts of its advanced technology.