F-35, Su-57, J-35 Beware: This Make-In-India Radar Is Watching You, One Glimpse And The Game Is Over

New Delhi: In a major leap for India’s strategic air surveillance and air defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully designed, built and integrated all subsystems of a Long Range Radar (LRR) equipped with indigenous Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology. The process was completed at a designated test site, and the radar system is now ready to enter the next phase of operational trials.

This advanced AESA radar operates in the L-band and is capable of detecting and tracking small radar cross-section (RCS) targets and extremely fast aerial threats at long distances. It can effectively counter high-end threats such as stealth aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic projectiles.

The radar’s defining feature is its GaN-based transmit-receive (TR) module technology, which provides high power output, energy efficiency, thermal protection and enhanced bandwidth. This allows it to detect low-visibility and high-speed threats with precision from afar.

The AESA architecture enables rapid electronic beam steering, multi-target engagement and scanning without any mechanical movement, dramatically improving situational awareness in real-world combat and surveillance scenarios.

Aircraft such as the fifth-generation F-35, Su-57 and J-35 will find it extremely challenging to evade detection.

All subsystems, including the antenna array, transmitter, receiver, exciter and radar signal processor, have been developed and manufactured entirely in India.

Advanced digital beamforming and clutter suppression algorithms ensure accurate detection under diverse geographical and environmental conditions.

During integration, seamless coordination between hardware and software was confirmed, and preliminary functional tests demonstrated expected performance. The system will soon undergo ground field trials, range optimization and calibration.

The LRR is considered the backbone of India’s long-range surveillance network. It is likely to be integrated into layered air defense systems, ballistic missile defense (BMD) networks and early warning grids in strategically sensitive areas. Its modular design allows adaptation for land, naval or potential airborne platforms.

The indigenous development of this advanced radar reinforces India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and reduces dependence on foreign radar technologies.

Once fully operational, the radar’s beam control algorithms will be optimised, and extensive performance testing will follow. DRDO officials describe this project as an evidence of India’s rapidly growing capabilities in high-end electronic warfare, sensor technology and strategic deterrence.

Defense experts predict that, when deployed, this system will elevate India’s airspace security, early warning abilities and readiness to counter aerial threats to unprecedented levels.