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F1 to make a comeback in India? Sports Minister to form task force for sport's revival

The move comes days after senior officials from the government and the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) held discussions in New Delhi on the future of international motorsport events in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
F1 to make a comeback in India? Sports Minister to form task force for sport's revival
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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