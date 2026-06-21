/F1 to make a comeback in India? Sports Minister to form task force for sport's revival

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has set up a dedicated task force to oversee the growth of motorsport in India, with the ambitious goal of bringing Formula One racing back to the country by 2028. The move comes days after senior officials from the government and the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) held discussions in New Delhi on the future of international motorsport events in India.
"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.
FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh, who attended the meeting on Thursday, said efforts were underway to attract Formula One by 2030, while also targeting the return of MotoGP and a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) by 2028.
Speaking later at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."
"The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.
The discussions signal a renewed push to strengthen India's presence on the global motorsport calendar more than a decade after Formula One last raced at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.
Meanwhile, the FMSCI Annual Awards ceremony in Bengaluru celebrated India's leading motorsport talent, with 137 trophies presented across 17 national championship categories covering both two-wheel and four-wheel racing disciplines. Winning teams, promoters and sponsors were also recognised for their contributions during the 2025 season.
Among the standout performers was nine-year-old Arshi Gupta of Delhi Public School, Faridabad, who emerged as the youngest national champion. Eshanth Vengatesan of Chennai and Bengaluru's Ishaan Madesh were also awarded FIA President's Medals for their achievements in national karting.
Special honours were presented to Indian competitors who excelled on the international stage.
Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif from Kasaragod were recognised after becoming the first Indian team to secure a podium finish in the WRC3 category at Rally Saudi Arabia. Aishwarya Pissay was honoured for becoming the first Indian woman to win a round of the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship (2WRC) in Portugal last year.
At the continental level, Chennai's Jagathishree Kumaresan was recognised for finishing third in the girls' category at the Asian Cup of Circuit Racing in Taiwan, while Muskaan Jubal received honours for winning gold in the mixed doubles category at the Asia Auto Gymkhana Challenge.
Other award recipients included Achintya Mehrotra, who won gold at the FIA Motorsport Games Gymkhana event, and Aaruthran Prabhu, who secured a Karting Slalom gold medal at the FIA Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship. Tarushi Vikram was also felicitated for winning two silver medals at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Games in Colombo and the Asia Auto Gymkhana Challenge.
The FMSCI also acknowledged the contribution of volunteers, honouring Ashwinkumar Pandit as a sporting official, CV Srinath as a technical official and Gautam Shanthappa for his work as a marshal.
The government's latest initiative, coupled with growing international success for Indian drivers and riders, reflects a renewed effort to place India firmly back on the global motorsport map.
(With ANI inputs)
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