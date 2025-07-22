After an unexpected 39-day stay, a British F-35B stealth fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, 2025, has successfully departed following extensive repairs. The advanced combat aircraft, part of the UK Royal Navy's Carrier Strike Group, had been grounded due to a hydraulic system malfunction.

#WATCH | Kerala: The British Navy's F-35 fighter aircraft, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, takes off from the airport.

July 22, 2025

The F-35B, valued at over $110 million, was forced to divert to the Kerala airport during a routine flight when it developed a technical snag preventing it from landing back on its aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The Indian Air Force (IAF) provided crucial assistance for its safe emergency landing and subsequent logistical support, including refueling.