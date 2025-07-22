Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935125https://zeenews.india.com/india/f35b-jet-departs-thiruvananthapuram-repairs-2935125.html
NewsIndia
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM AIRPORT

BREAKING: F-35B Stealth Jet Departs Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram After 39-Day Grounding And Repairs | VIDEO

The British F-35B stealth fighter jet has finally departed Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after an unexpected 39-day stay.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: F-35B Stealth Jet Departs Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram After 39-Day Grounding And Repairs | VIDEO F-35 fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Photo Credit: File Photo/ANI)

After an unexpected 39-day stay, a British F-35B stealth fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, 2025, has successfully departed following extensive repairs. The advanced combat aircraft, part of the UK Royal Navy's Carrier Strike Group, had been grounded due to a hydraulic system malfunction.

The F-35B, valued at over $110 million, was forced to divert to the Kerala airport during a routine flight when it developed a technical snag preventing it from landing back on its aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The Indian Air Force (IAF) provided crucial assistance for its safe emergency landing and subsequent logistical support, including refueling.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK