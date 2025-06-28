Kolkata Gangrape Case: Police detained Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday while he was protesting against the alleged horrific gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. The case came to light on Friday, and so far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

"This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state... The police have arrested me and other workers (of the BJP)," according to ANI, Majumdar said while being detained by the police.

Kolkata Law College Rape Case

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern and wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her letter, Rahatkar demanded full medical, psychological, and legal support for the survivor and requested that authorities ensure compensation is provided under Section 396 of the BNSS.

Four Arrests

Earlier, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours; they are named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), who were former students or staff members of the same law college. On Saturday, Kolkata Police also arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College.

As per ANI, the police said, "Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case."

Political Row

The alleged gangrape has triggered a political row between the leaders of the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

While, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's immediate resignation on Saturday, over the alleged Kolkata gang rape case.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This incident reveals the character of TMC, their thoughts towards women. I demand the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee as the CM of West Bengal. Under her rule, no one is safe."

On the other hand, BJP leader Amit Malviya, in a post on X, alleged that one of the accused, Mishra, has ties with TMC.

