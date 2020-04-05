Facebook user booked for sensitive comments in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Jammu: A Facebook user was booked for allegedly making sensitive remarks on the social networking site having potential to disturb peace and create law and order problem in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Prashant Dutta, a resident of Surankote, has been booked under relevant sections of law after it was observed that he updated his social media account with sensitive comments constantly, posing a grave threat to peace and law and order, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said.

"We have registered a case under sections 295-A, 67 of the IT Act in police station Surankote and have started investigation against him (Dutta)," he said.

The officer appealed to people to make use of social media platforms in a careful and positive manner.

"Police once again warns all the mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law and stern action will be initiated," the SSP said.