हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonch

Facebook user booked for sensitive comments in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Prashant Dutta, a resident of Surankote, has been booked under relevant sections of law after it was observed that he updated his social media account with sensitive comments constantly.

Facebook user booked for sensitive comments in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch
Representational Image

Jammu: A Facebook user was booked for allegedly making sensitive remarks on the social networking site having potential to disturb peace and create law and order problem in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Prashant Dutta, a resident of Surankote, has been booked under relevant sections of law after it was observed that he updated his social media account with sensitive comments constantly, posing a grave threat to peace and law and order, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said.

"We have registered a case under sections 295-A, 67 of the IT Act in police station Surankote and have started investigation against him (Dutta)," he said.

The officer appealed to people to make use of social media platforms in a careful and positive manner.

"Police once again warns all the mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law and stern action will be initiated," the SSP said.

Tags:
PoonchJammu and KashmirFacebookCoronavirus
Next
Story

Delhi reports fresh death due to Coronavirus, 58 new cases in 24 hours

Must Watch

PT18M10S

Health ministry give latest updates on COVID-19 infection status in India