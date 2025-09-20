'Faced Racial Hatred, Harassment At Work': Last Post Of Telangana Techie Killed By US Police

A new twist has emerged in the death case of Telangana techie Mohammed Nizamuddin, who was shot dead by police in the US earlier this month. Days before his death, the 32-year-old software engineer had shared a LinkedIn post alleging racial hatred, workplace harassment and discrimination.

“I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice. Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough, white supremacy / racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely,” Nizamuddin shared on LinkedIn approximately two weeks before his death.

Nizamuddin alleged that he faced racial discrimination, racial harassment, and wrongful termination of his employment while working at Google through EPAM Systems.

“While working at Google via EPAM Systems—I have faced a lot of hostility, poor / unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. In addition to that the company committed a salary fraud. I was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL (Department of Labour) wage-levels. They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team,” he said in a post on X.

Nizamuddin also claimed in the post that his food had been poisoned and that he was being evicted from his current residence for standing up against injustice.

“Lately, situation has deteriorated and become worse. My food was poisoned and now I am being evicted out of my current residence for fighting against unjust,” he said.

Nizamuddin said that his colleagues, employer, client, detective, and their wider community were the main troublemakers and oppressors. He warned that while he was facing these injustices today, anyone could be targeted tomorrow. He urged the world to take action and demand justice against those responsible for the oppression and wrongdoing.

“They [colleagues, employer, client, detective, and their community] are the troublemakers and oppressors behind the current chaos, not me. It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow. So, I ask the world to do the needful in demanding justice against the oppression and wrong-doings of people involved,” he said.

Nizamuddin is also said to have included 19 documents with his LinkedIn post to substantiate his allegations.