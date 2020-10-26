Facilitate Kerala agencies to directly procure vegetables: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Maharastra to check price rise

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (October 26) wrote to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Maharastra regarding the need for direct procurement of vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes in view of the recent rising trend in Onion prices.

The Kerala Chief Minister drew the attention of his counterparts in Tamil Nadi and Maharashtra and said, "We are witnessing a sharp rising trend in Onion prices recently. This is essentially due to supply-side shocks and calls for interventions through procurement."

He further said, "I wish to invite your kind attention to the fact that the need of the hour is to reduce the volatility in the price movements and bring about price stability to protect the consumers from an inflationary spiral. Being a consumer state, people of Kerala depend substantially on the arrival of commodities from other states."

Citing the central government scheme of direct procurement of vegetables like Tomato, Onion and Potato, which comprise a good part of the peoples' food consumption basket, he said, "I wish to state that Kerala has a robust system of procurement through its agencies like SUPPLYCO, HORTICORP and CONSUMERFED, which can directly procure crops like Tomato, Onion and Potato from farmers and Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) in your state and ensure payment of remunerative prices to them."

"This will help in ironing out the volatilities in prices faced by the consumers I request your goodself to kindly facilitate the three agencies SUPPLYCO, HORTICROP and CONSUMERFED for procuring these crops directly from the farmers and FPOs in your state," Vijayan added.

Notably, the programme of direct procurement of vegetables was announced in the Union Budget, 2018-19, with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to stabilise the supply and prices of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops. NAFED is currently doing this procurement.