The central government on Saturday debunked an image doing the rounds on social media claiming explosions at the Jaipur Airport. Confirming that the claims are “fake”, PIB fact check stated that the airport is safe.

“Jaipur Airport is Safe Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at #Jaipur Airport. #PIBFactCheck These claims are FAKE Here is the clarification from the District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur,” the PIB fact check said in a post on X.

The PIB fact check shared an X post of District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur, to confirm that the images of explosions at Jaipur Airport being shared are misleading. “This news is baseless and misleading. Jaipur airport is completely safe,” Jaipur District Collector said in his post.

Meanwhile, the PIB's fact-checking unit, early Friday morning, debunked a widely circulating video on social media claiming to show Pakistani attacks on Hazira Port in Gujarat and a drone attack in Jalandhar.

The PIB said the Hazira Port video is an unrelated video "confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion".

The footage captures an oil tanker explosion that occurred on July 7, 2021, and Pakistan is falsely propagating it as its attack on the port.

Another video claimed to show the aftermath of a drone attack in Jalandhar. In a post on X, PIB fact-check clarified that the video is unrelated and depicts a farm fire.

PIB's post stated, "Drone Attack in Jalandhar. This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later."

After India launched its most expansive cross-border strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a flood of misinformation and false propaganda is being peddled from across the border by its influencers and media, as well as government-sponsored social media handles.

Several such videos have already been exposed by the team of the PIB since India's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir began on May 7.

PIB has urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it online. "In times of heightened national security, misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion. Always rely on official sources for updates," a PIB spokesperson stated.

