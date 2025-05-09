Fact Check: Has Hazira Port In Gujarat Been Attacked By Pakistan? Viral Video Claims...Truth Is....

India-Pakistan War: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following "Operation Sindoor," a video has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing an attack by Pakistan on Hazira Port in Gujarat. The video attracted widespread attention online. However, the Government of India has confirmed that the video is fake.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the media communication arm of the Government of India, stated, "This video is widely circulating on social media with the claim that Hazira Port in Gujarat has been attacked. This is an unrelated video, confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army reported that on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border.

"Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting response was given to the ceasefire violations. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be met with force," the Army said in a statement.

Earlier reports indicated that Pakistan attempted to launch swarm drone attacks across various locations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). Over 50 drones were successfully neutralized during a large-scale counter-drone operation carried out by Indian Army Air Defence units in the regions of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

The operation involved the extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm systems, Schilka weapon platforms, and other advanced counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) technologies, showcasing the Army’s robust capability to neutralize aerial threats.