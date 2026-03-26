Fact Check: Is India’s emergency oil reserve down to just six days? Check how much LPG and petrol stock India has

India Petrol, Diesel, LPG Stock: At the beginning of the Iran-US war, there were shortage of gas for some time in India. However, rumours spread that the country is having not only a gas but even petrol-diesel shortage as well. This led to panic buying in many cities. However, with the supply chain intact and working, the rumours died down and the panic buying ended. As Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the US lifted sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil to keep the oil prices in check. India already has a sufficient Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) but some social media posts recently claimed that India opened its SPR for public use to keep up with the domestic demand and added that the SPR has declined to only 6-9 days from that of around one month.

Sufficient Oil Reserves: Govt

However, the Petroleum Ministry on Thursday rejected such claims and added that the country has sufficient SPR.

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“Misinformation has been circulating — including through some articles and social media videos — suggesting that only 6 days of stocks are available in the country. India has 74 days of total reserve capacity and actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns), even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis. Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally,” said the Ministry.

It further said that the next two months of crude procurement has also been secured and India is completely isolated from any energy shock for the next many months.

‘LPG supply secured’

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas categorically stated that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control.

“There is no LPG shortage. Domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40%, bringing daily LPG output to 50 TMT (more than 60% of our requirement) against a total daily requirement of around 80 TMT. The net daily import requirement has consequently come down to only 30 TMT — meaning India is now producing much more than it needs to import,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry said that besides these, 800 TMT of assured inbound LPG cargoes are already secured and en route from the United States, Russia, Australia, and other countries. “Approximately one full month of supply is firmly arranged, with additional procurement being finalised continuously. Oil companies are successfully delivering over 50 lakh cylinders every day. Cylinder demand had gone up to 89 lakh cylinders due to panic ordering by consumers and has now come down to 50 lakh cylinders again,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry said that many nations are facing crisis but there is no such situation in India. “Across the world, countries are dealing with price increases, rationing, odd-even vehicle restrictions, and forced station closures. Few have declared “National Energy Emergency”. India DOES NOT FEEL THE NEED FOR ANY SUCH MEASURES. While other nations are rationing, there is no shortage of supplies in India,” said the Ministry.