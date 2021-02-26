Fact check: UP Police clarifies on mask checking campaign, terms social media post as 'fake'

Lucknow: Amid rising coronavirus cases in a few states of the country, fake news is doing the rounds in the social media platforms that the UP police may launch an extensive mask checking campaign from Friday morning (February 26) at 9 am for the coming 30 days.

According to the message (in Hindi), From 9 am tomorrow (Friday) morning, a mask checking campaign will be launched in every police station area. It advised all the residents of urban and rural areas to wear masks to save them from penal action, otherwise, they may have to undergo a 10-hour temporary jail term. The message has been cited as undersigned by UP police in the public interest.

The UP police, however, refuted the social media message and tweeted (in Hindi), "No such 30-day campaign of mask checking is being launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police, nor has any such information been disseminated. Do not pay attention to such misleading news, whoever spreads such misleading message, necessary legal action will be taken against them."

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस द्वारा मास्क चेकिंग का 30 दिन का ऐसा कोई भी अभियान नही चलाया जा रहा है, और न ही ऐसी कोई सूचना प्रसारित की गई है।

अतः ऐसी भ्रामक खबरों पर ध्यान न दें, जो भी इस प्रकार की भ्रामकता फैलायेगा, उसके विरुद्ध आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।#UPPAgainstFakeNews pic.twitter.com/hciSvogmxA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 25, 2021

Notably, the country has recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

A total of 16,577 COVID-19 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, today's data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the data, 120 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 14 from Kerala, 13 from Punjab, while the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has reported its first death.