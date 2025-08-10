Fact Or Fiction: Was Jaisalmer Ever Part Of Maratha Empire? Answer Is...

New Delhi: A recent controversy has emerged over a map in the new Class 8 NCERT social science textbook that depicts Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire in 1759. Chaitanya Raj Singh, a descendant of the Jaisalmer royal family, strongly criticized the depiction, calling it "historically misleading, factually baseless, and deeply objectionable." But what’s the historical truth? Was Jaisalmer ever truly part of the Maratha empire?

“In the context of the Jaisalmer princely state, no authentic historical sources mention any Maratha dominance, invasion, taxation, or authority. On the contrary, our royal records clearly state that the Marathas never had any interference in the Jaisalmer princely state,” he posted on X.

Jaisalmer In 18th Century: An Overview

In the 18th century, Jaisalmer was a Rajput-ruled princely state under the Bhati clan. It was a desert kingdom in western Rajasthan, relatively remote and removed from the major power centers of the time. Throughout this period, it maintained a policy of cautious neutrality and avoided entanglement with larger powers, including both the declining Mughal Empire and the rising Maratha Confederacy.

Maratha Expansion: Tribute, Not Territory

Under Peshwa Baji Rao I, the Marathas launched aggressive campaigns into the north after the Mughal empire weakened. Historian Stewart Gordon, in The Marathas 1600–1818, describes how the Marathas expanded into Malwa, Delhi, Punjab, Orissa, Bengal, and parts of Rajasthan. However, this expansion was primarily economic, focused on collecting tribute (chauth and sardeshmukhi), rather than establishing direct political control.

Many Rajput states did pay tribute, including Jaipur and Jodhpur, but this did not translate to political subjugation. The Marathas allowed local rulers to remain in power in exchange for payments.

Prof Rahul Magar of Savitribai Phule Pune University, while speaking with the Indian Express, explained, “The Marathas were collecting chauth and sardeshmukhi from the Rajput territories, but does that mean that they had political intervention in those states? No.”

According to leading historians, there is no evidence that Jaisalmer ever paid tribute or came under Maratha influence.

In short, no historical sources, Mughal, Maratha, Rajput, or British, confirm that Jaisalmer was ever raided, subjugated, or taxed by the Marathas.

The Map Controversy: NCERT Responds

According to the reports, Michel Danino, head of the NCERT group behind the textbook, clarified that the map does not explicitly name Jaisalmer and was based on earlier published maps considered reliable at the time.

He acknowledged that the map aimed to show both direct Maratha control and areas under influence, but did not clearly differentiate between the two. Further, he noted that research is ongoing, and if any errors are confirmed, the map will be revised in future editions.

“A single map cannot encapsulate the whole story of the Maratha empire,” Danino wrote, admitting that more visual nuance and a proper disclaimer about approximate borders should have been included.

Understanding the Maratha Empire

The Maratha Empire was not a tightly controlled centralised state. As Richard Eaton and Stewart Gordon point out, it was a patchwork of tribute relationships, confederate clans, and temporary occupations. Authority was often fluid, and actual control on the ground was limited. Scholars agree that a more nuanced cartographic approach is needed, one that differentiates between Direct control, Tributary states, Temporary occupations, and Zones of influence.

Conclusion: Jaisalmer Was Never Part Of Maratha Empire

Despite the sweeping northern campaigns of the Marathas in the 18th century, Jaisalmer remained outside their sphere of influence. It was neither raided nor taxed, and there is no historical evidence of Maratha political or economic control over the state. The textbook map, while not explicitly labeling Jaisalmer, includes it in the broader shaded region, leading to justified criticism from historians and the Jaisalmer royal family.

This controversy highlights the importance of accuracy and nuance in historical representation, especially in educational materials meant for students.