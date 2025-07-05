Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray's speech at the Worli rally, saying he was told it was supposed to be a ‘vijay’ (victory) rally, but it turned out to be a ‘rudali’ speech.

“Balasaheb Thackeray must be blessing me. I was told it was supposed to be a ‘vijay’ (victory) rally, but it turned out to be a ‘rudali’ speech,” Indian Express quoted CM Fadnavis as saying.