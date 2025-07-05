Advertisement
Fadnavis Mocks Uddhav's 'Rudali' Speech At Worli Rally

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray's speech at the Worli rally, saying he was told it was supposed to be a ‘vijay’ (victory) rally, but it turned out to be a ‘rudali’ speech.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fadnavis Mocks Uddhav's 'Rudali' Speech At Worli Rally (Photo : ANI)

“Balasaheb Thackeray must be blessing me. I was told it was supposed to be a ‘vijay’ (victory) rally, but it turned out to be a ‘rudali’ speech,” Indian Express quoted CM Fadnavis as saying. 

