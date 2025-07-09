As the incidents of violence increase in Maharashtra amid the ongoing language controversy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday condemned the Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad over slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel after complaining about being served stale food. He highlighted that a formal complaint should be logged if anyone has complained regarding canteen food.

While speaking at Vidhan Parishad, He stated that if any public representative or anyone has an objection regarding the food at the MLA canteen then the person should inform the concerned person and take appropriate action by formally lodging a complaint.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray responded to the viral video, alleging that it was part of a conspiracy to defame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"He is not from my party. He is from the Shinde group. I believe a conspiracy is going on to defame the Chief Minister. All things are being done deliberately. Unke antenna on rakhne chahiye (He should remain alert). He (Eknath Shinde) wanted to become the chief minister but was not made, so he is waiting impatiently," Thackeray said, ANI reported.

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the incident and as per NDTV reports, Shinde said, "We are representatives of the people and we have some responsibility. I condemn Gaikwad's action. I have told him that it's wrong to slap someone."

Reacting to the incident, Gaikwad said, "I have been coming to the Akashwani canteen for 30 years and staying here for 5.5 years. I have repeatedly requested that they serve good food. Eggs 15 days old, non-veg 15-20 days old, vegetables 2-4 days old. Nearly 5,000 to 10,000 people eat here, and everyone has the same complaint. Someone has a lizard in their food, and someone has a rat or a rope."