/High drama in Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten for pro-Modi slogans at INDIA bloc protest - Video

An INDIA bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took an unexpected turn in Delhi on Thursday when a Srinagar man chanting in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was surrounded and hit by people in the crowd. Faheem Nazir later said he had come to question Rahul Gandhi and denied abusing the Congress leader before the confrontation began.
The incident took place around the Opposition’s gathering in Connaught Place, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had invited INDIA bloc MPs for lunch at Moets before another round of protests over the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls.
Videos from the area showed Nazir surrounded by a group of people, being pushed and repeatedly hit after he raised slogans supporting Modi. Some people in the crowd were also seen trying to separate him from those hitting him. As per reports, the confrontation happened amid an Opposition protest where anti-Modi slogans were being raised.
One Lion A young man from Kashmir, claiming to be a fan of PM Modi, arrived at Connaught Place in Delhi, where he was allegedly beaten by CJP protesters. https://t.co/zUpQmtyOf9— Praveen (@Nation1199) October 8, 2026
@OmarAbdullah, a resident of Srinagar was badly beaten up in Delhi by your alliance's Congress workers. Will you condemn this criminal act by your INDIA alliance @INCIndia workers? Shame on you @OmarAbdullah! Speak up in favor of the young man who was attacked in Delhi. https://t.co/9HuEzynH6Q— (@Knight_riders18) October 8, 2026
Nazir identified himself as a resident of Srinagar and said he was a supporter of the Prime Minister, with no formal link to the BJP. He alleged that his poster was torn and that he was assaulted after he tried to challenge Congress supporters over their allegations concerning elections and "vote theft".
Nazir denied claims that he had abused Rahul Gandhi. He challenged those accusing him of using abusive language to produce a video and said he would apologise if such footage existed.
Speaking to reporters after the clash, Nazir became emotional and said in Hindi, "There are conspiracies to turn the country into Nepal and Bangladesh. It is my responsibility not to let the country become Nepal and Bangladesh."
Delhi: A youth who was allegedly beaten up by Congress workers at Connaught Place (CP), says, "...I did not misbehave in any way, and I did not use any abusive language. You have it captured on your cameras how I was beaten up. Just show me one video in which I abused Rahul Gandhi, and I will apologise to the entire country... I will not let this country become Nepal. I will not let this country become Sri Lanka. I will not let this country become Bangladesh..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Delhi: A youth who was allegedly raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beaten up by Congress workers at Connaught Place (CP) https://t.co/KFIEUkcU3I— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
The BJP targeted Congress over the incident, accusing its workers of attacking Nazir because he had raised slogans for Modi.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted the clip on X and wrote, "Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM @narendramodi, Congress workers encircle him and beat him up! Anarchist Congress is now attacking "We The Peope of India" The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!"
Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM @narendramodi , Congress workers encircle him and beat him up! Anarchist Congress is now attacking "We The Peope of India" The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 8, 2026
Reports from the scene attributed the assault to Congress supporters. There was no immediate detailed statement from Congress addressing Nazir’s allegation or identifying the people seen hitting him in the video.
The confrontation came on the third day of Opposition protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise and allegations surrounding electoral rolls.
The INDIA bloc’s protest continued after Thursday’s lunch. Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs left Connaught Place in three buses for Rajghat, where the alliance planned a sit-in at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita around Rajghat and increased deployment across central Delhi.
Kharge said the MPs intended to stage a peaceful protest at Rajghat. Rahul Gandhi repeated the Opposition’s accusations against the Election Commission and said the campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation would continue. The Commission and the BJP have rejected accusations that the electoral-roll exercise was conducted to benefit the ruling party.
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