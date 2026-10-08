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High drama in Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten for pro-Modi slogans at INDIA bloc protest - Video

Faheem Nazir, a Srinagar man supporting PM Modi, was allegedly beaten during an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi as the Opposition continued its campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
High drama in Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten for pro-Modi slogans at INDIA bloc protest - Video
Image Credit: IANS. Kashmiri man beaten at INDIA bloc protest.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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High drama in Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten for pro-Modi slogans at INDIA bloc protest - Video
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