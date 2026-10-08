/High drama in Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten for pro-Modi slogans at INDIA bloc protest - Video

Delhi: A youth who was allegedly beaten up by Congress workers at Connaught Place (CP), says, "...I did not misbehave in any way, and I did not use any abusive language. You have it captured on your cameras how I was beaten up. Just show me one video in which I abused Rahul Gandhi, and I will apologise to the entire country... I will not let this country become Nepal. I will not let this country become Sri Lanka. I will not let this country become Bangladesh..."