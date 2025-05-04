All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi launched a fresh attack against Pakistan and termed it a "failed nation". Speaking about the Pakistani Army Chief General, Asim Munir, Owaisi said that people who are speaking ‘nonsense’ in the neighbouring country 'do not know Islam'.

He said, "I want to tell Asim Munir that we decided in 1947 that we would not leave India, and we rejected Jinnah's word. India was our land, it is our land, and Inshallah, India will remain our land." "People who are speaking nonsense while sitting in Pakistan, I want to tell them they do not know Islam," AIMIM Chief added.

Lashing out at Pakistan, Owaisi dubbed it a "failed nation" and said that it is time to give them a reply. AIMIM President said, "Pakistan is a failed nation, and these forces will never let India live in peace. Today is the time to give them a befitting reply. So that this poison of terror ends forever. In Bangladesh, too, a person is talking nonsense that he will do something in the Northeast."

"I would also tell them that the country you have got is because of us and to live in peace in your country. When someone points a finger at India, we forget all our differences and stand together like a wall. Pakistan should be put on the grey list of FATF. Test whatever missiles you want, but always remember that India is more powerful than you and will always be," he said.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

On Sunday, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with the PM at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

(with ANI inputs)