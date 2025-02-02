Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down and wept at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh. He was seen being consoled by fellow panellists at the press conference.

The girl was missing for three days and was found in a field in Ayodhya. While addressing reporters, Prasad, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Ayodhya’s Faizabad, said that if justice is not served in the matter he will resign from the Lower House. "Let me go to Lok Sabha, I will speak with PM Modi. If justice is not served, I will resign from the House. We are failing in protecting daughters," he said.

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, the SP MP termed the incident extremely sad and inhuman" crime. In a post on X, he alleged that the girl's body was found naked in Sardar Patel Ward of Sahanawan Gram Sabha, with both her eyes gouged out. "This government cannot do justice," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar informed that police have detained a suspect for questioning and formed special teams to probe the case.

SSP Nayyar said, "On 31st January 2025, information was received at Darshan Nagar Chowki that a girl was asleep with her sister on the night of 30th January but the girl was missing when the sister woke up the next morning. She informed the Police about the same. Police registered a case and formed two teams to look for the girl. It was found this morning, that the body of the girl has been found in a field. Senior officials and the Forensics team reached the spot and collected scientific evidence”.

“Prima facie, it seems that the murder did not happen on the spot, the girl was murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed of in the field. Three teams have been formed as of now, one suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The case will be cracked soon and the guilty will be given the strictest punishment through fast-track court. All teams are working towards it," he added.

