Failing To Pressure India, US Now Urges European Countries To Impose Sanctions On New Delhi, Stop Certain Trades: Report
Days after imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, the White House has urged European nations to adopt sanctions similar to those already enforced by the United States, sources told India Today. Among the measures being pushed is a complete halt to all oil and gas purchases from New Delhi, aimed at tightening economic pressure.
According to the sources, the Trump administration also wants Europe to impose secondary tariffs on India. This approach mirrors Washington’s earlier warnings to New Delhi over its oil trade with Moscow.
