Faith Prevails Over Terror: Pilgrims Choose Pahalgam Route In Defiance Of Attack

Faith continues to triumph over fear, as pilgrims deliberately choose the Pahalgam route to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack and to showcase their unwavering determination. “Bullets and bombs can’t break our faith,” said one of the pilgrims resolutely. Despite the tragic terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra via the Pahalgam route have demonstrated remarkable resilience. The 46-kilometer trek, one of the two traditional paths leading to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, remains the preferred choice for most devotees. For them, this journey is not only a spiritual commitment but also a powerful act of defiance against terrorism.

Pilgrims embarking on the yatra have expressed steadfast determination, declaring, “Bullets and bombs cannot stop us from having Baba Barfani’s darshan.” They added that the attack would not shake their faith, and the large number of participants this year is boosting the morale of security forces. Devotees are showing immense enthusiasm, with many predicting that participation will double compared to 2024 — seen as a “befitting reply” to terrorism.

This year’s first batch of pilgrims is larger than in the past two years. Around 5,892 pilgrims have reached the base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal. In comparison, the first batch in 2024 included 4,604 pilgrims, and in 2023, 3,488. The 2025 yatra officially began today, with the first batch departing from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and reaching Baltal and Pahalgam in two convoys.

Of the 5,892 pilgrims, 3,403 have opted for the Pahalgam route, while 2,489 have chosen the Baltal axis. The convoy consisted of 310 vehicles, including 124 buses, 42 medium motor vehicles, and 144 light motor vehicles.

Following the April attack, registrations initially dropped by 10.19%, with only 85,000 of the 2.36 lakh registered pilgrims confirming participation. However, confidence is gradually returning thanks to robust security measures, including a three-tier security setup, deployment of 581 additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, and facial recognition systems along the route. The yatris’ determination reflects both spiritual devotion and a united stand against terrorism, turning the Pahalgam route into a symbol of resilience.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims for 2025 was given a warm welcome upon arriving in the Kashmir Valley. Locals and the administration in districts such as Kulgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora greeted the pilgrims with enthusiasm. Local Muslims, alongside police officials, civil society members, business communities, fruit growers, and market associations, welcomed the yatris with garlands and cheers, upholding Kashmir’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony and hospitality.

The 38-day pilgrimage, which began on July 3, 2025, proceeds via the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan–Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter, steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has ensured comprehensive logistical and security arrangements, including over 106 lodging centers, 125 community kitchens, and a deployment of more than 70,000 security personnel — with 42,000 stationed along the Pahalgam route alone.

New technologies have been introduced, including facial recognition systems, an extensive network of CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and two large command centers at Police Headquarters and Raj Bhavan for 24/7 monitoring. Command vehicles are stationed at every camp, and dog squads have been deployed throughout the route.

Authorities said they are committed to ensuring that the 2025 Amarnath Yatra remains both peaceful and successful.