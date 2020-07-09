Fake CBSE circular claims Class 10, 12 results on July 11 and 13; here's the truth

New Delhi: A new agency report that CBSE Board result for class 12 and class 10 to be declared on 11th July and 13th July, respectively has been retracted, saying "story retracted, this release in incorrect. Error regretted."

The earlier tweet by ANI also attached a CBSE press note, which stated that "due to high demand and owing to the remaining admissions process of students various universities and colleges in India and (Or) abroad whatsoever. the Central Board of Secondary Education along with the ministry of HRD has decided to release the results of students of class X and class XII as early as possible.

It further said, "The revised date of results are as follows. The results of students of class XII will be available on 11.07.2020 by 4 p.m. latest. The results of class X students will be available on 13.07.2020 by 4 pm latest."

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

"We are really thankful to all the students and parents for being patient for the declaration of the board exam results."

"The results will be available to be viewed on given date and time on the following website urls: cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in," it added.

The press note, however, was found fake and ANI retracted the news.