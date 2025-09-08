Fake Degree, University No More: Yogi Govt In Action, Orders Probe Into Recognition, Admissions Of All UP Universities

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a significant step to ensure transparency and accountability in Uttar Pradesh's higher education system. He has directed a comprehensive investigation into the recognition and admission processes of all courses offered by universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the state, a release said on Monday.



Following the Chief Minister's orders, every Divisional Commissioner will constitute a special investigation team in their respective divisions. Each team will include a senior administrative officer, a police department officer, and an officer from the Education department.



According to the release, these teams will conduct ground-level inspections to verify the authenticity of the recognition and admission processes in the institutions.



As part of the investigation, every institution will be required to submit an affidavit declaring that it is running only those courses duly recognised by the relevant regulatory authority, university, or board. Additionally, institutions must provide a complete list of classes being conducted, along with their recognition certificates. The Chief Minister has emphasised that no student should be enrolled in any unrecognised program.



In cases where illegal admissions or unrecognised courses are found, strict punitive action will be taken. Such institutions will also be required to refund the entire fee collected from students, along with interest.

The government has made it clear that the future of students will not be compromised under any circumstances. The investigation process will commence immediately. Each district must complete the inquiry and submit a consolidated report to the government within 15 days.



Stressing that this action is not a mere formality but a matter directly linked to students' futures and the quality of education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed Divisional Commissioners to monitor the entire process personally. He has also issued strict directions to officials, making it clear that negligence or laxity at any level will not be tolerated.