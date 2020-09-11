हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad, fake documents and cash seized

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession.

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad, fake documents and cash seized
File photo

Hyderabad: An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of West Balaji Hills, Boduppal in Hyderabad was held along with his associates Bokudi Srinivas Rao and Veeragandham Venkat Rao, father of YS Teja for possessing fake documents.

The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), Rachakonda in a joint operation with Medipally Police raided the house of the accused YS Teja and seized memorandum of marks, provisional certificates, convocation certificates of 10th, intermediate, MBBS, BBA and MBA issued by various education institutions and universities from his possession, stated the press release.

"These seized certificates are fake and forged," said the police.A case has been registered under the relevant section of IPC and further investigation is underway.

Tags:
HyderabadHyderabad Police
Next
Story

Dead body of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam 4 days after Narbal encounter
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold meeting on border dispute with China