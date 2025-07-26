Fake Embassy Case In Ghaziabad: Harshvardhan Jain Visited 40 Nations, Made 30-Plus Trips To UAE, Says Report | DETAILS

Fake Embassy In Ghaziabad: The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday busted a fake embassy, uncovering shocking details about how the mastermind, Harshvardhan Jain, operated while posing as an ambassador. Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, reportedly holds 12 diplomatic passports from various micronations and is said to have visited around 40 countries over the past decade.

The accused, Harshvardhan (47), was running the illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar, and travelling in vehicles with diplomatic number plates.

According to sources cited by the Indian Express, the 40 countries he visited included Turkey, Mauritius, the UK, Bulgaria, Italy, and several others. The report further stated that Harshvardhan had made over 30 trips to the UAE alone in the past 10 years.

Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad Probe

Meanwhile, ANI had quoted the ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, as saying, “Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar, calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia, and travels in vehicles with diplomatic number plates.”

The ADG added that during the raid, four vehicles with diplomatic number plates, 12 diplomatic passports of micronation countries, forged documents with the seal of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), two forged PAN cards, 34 seals of different countries and companies, twp forged press cards, Rs. 44,70,000 in cash, foreign currency of many countries, and documents of many companies were recovered.

Meanwhile, IANS also reported earlier that Harshvardhan Jain did his BBA from Ghaziabad and MBA from London. He had also set up several fake companies abroad and was running a job scam by promising people work abroad. He is also accused of being part of a money laundering racket through hawala and forging diplomatic documents.

Additionally, according to the police, he is from a reputed industrialist family of Ghaziabad and came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000. He also reportedly met many arms dealers, and started a series of fraud at the international level.

