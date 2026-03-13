Fake hospital sealed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar after complaint of doctor’s name misuse

The health department in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district has sealed a private hospital in Choumahla town after receiving a complaint that it was being operated illegally using the name of a fake doctor. The action was taken on the instructions of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Sajid Khan.

The hospital, located on Kundla Road, was running under the name Maa Pitambara Multi Speciality Hospital. According to officials, the hospital was allegedly operating without proper authorisation and was falsely using the name of a doctor.

Block Medical Officer Rajkumar Baghela said that the complaint was filed by a doctor who claimed that the hospital was being run in his name without his permission. The doctor informed the health department that he had no connection with the hospital, yet his name was being used to promote and operate the facility.

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After receiving the complaint, CMHO Sajid Khan ordered an investigation and directed a team from the health department to take action.

When the health department and administrative team reached the hospital for inspection, the operator of the hospital and several staff members reportedly fled from the spot. However, a nursing staff member named Amit was present at the facility when the team arrived.

During the inspection, officials found several medical instruments, medicines, and an OPD register inside the hospital. The team seized these items as part of the investigation and sealed the hospital premises.

Officials also said that the hospital was claiming to treat serious diseases such as cancer, brain tumors, and paralysis, which raised serious concerns about the authenticity of the services being offered there. The health department has prepared a report on the entire incident and will submit it to the CMHO. Further action will be taken after reviewing the report.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to determine who was responsible for operating the hospital illegally and whether more people were involved in the case.