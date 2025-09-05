Meet Fake IAS Mastermind Who Fooled Ministers, Drove Luxury Cars, Lived A Double Life Across India

The recent arrest of Saurabh Tripathi, a 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh man, has unearthed a gargantuan impersonation scam that cut across multiple states. For years, Tripathi impersonated an IAS officer, cheated many, entered high-security government sessions, and lived a luxurious life based on fraudulent means.

The audacious hoax ended in his lucknow vehicle check, during which time police suspected the self-assured man sporting a counterfeit ID. A raid on his home later netted a collection of high-end vehicles and a treasure trove of counterfeit documents, cementing his place as a high-profile fake.

A Theatrical Double Life

Investigators say Tripathi's life was a well-scripted drama. He used a different luxury vehicle—a Fortuner for formal events and a Mercedes or a Defender for personal transactions—to sustain his elaborate ruse. He also employed personal bodyguards, one of whom dressed in a police uniform, to project his image of authority and intimidate security staff at formal events. The accused even succeeded in convincing his personal assistant of his false persona.

His fraud spanned several states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. In Lucknow, he was supposed to be a special secretary in the state government, whereas elsewhere, he would adopt the guise of a Union government official. He would inform people that he was waiting for a high-profile job and use this false promise to win confidence and cheat money.

Power And Deception In The Digital Age

A key element of Tripathi’s success was his masterful use of social media. He carefully curated an online persona with the self-styled designation of "cabinet special secretary," posting pictures with ministers, senior bureaucrats, and religious leaders. For many, these images were enough to erase any doubt about his authenticity.

Police have now linked several addresses to Tripathi, one of which is a flat in Noida and one extravagant apartment in Lucknow that he had taken on rent to lend credibility to his own false narrative of power and riches.

An Overconfident Underachiever

The arrest of Tripathi has come as a shock to his former college friends. His classmates in his BCA program, where he studied between 2006 and 2009, remember him as arrogant and already living a flamboyant life with fancy phones and cycles. Although he was a poor student, he would mislead his classmates by pretending that his father was a politician and he worked in the IT ministry. His achievement, as presented on social media, had left his friends awed until the police unveiled his real identity.

