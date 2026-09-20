A fake Instagram account, ChatGPT, murder films and podcasts on avoiding police detection were allegedly used by Siya Goyal and her co-accused while planning the murder of her fiancé, 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal, according to the chargesheet filed by Pune Police.
The 5,053-page chargesheet, filed on Saturday, details the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. According to the police, Goyal allegedly pushed Agarwal from the fort with the help of her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and another accused, Ritesh Hange. All three have been arrested.
Investigators said the accused initially discussed seriously injuring Agarwal and even considered hiring a person from outside Maharashtra to carry out the attack. However, the plan was allegedly abandoned over fears that the hired assailant could expose the conspiracy or create further problems for them.
The person who was contacted during this stage has since become a witness, according to the chargesheet.
Police said the accused later decided to kill Agarwal themselves. As part of their preparations, they allegedly watched murder films, used ChatGPT and listened to podcasts about avoiding detection by the police.
The accused also reportedly researched the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.
According to the chargesheet, the accused created a fake Instagram account named ‘Mahi’ using the photograph of a woman known to them. The account was allegedly created to “lure” Agarwal to Lohagad Fort.
Messages sent from the account encouraged Agarwal to visit the location on June 18, with the meeting allegedly presented as a surprise birthday plan for Goyal.
Investigators said the idea for using the fake account came from Ritesh Hange. The account was deleted after the incident, according to the chargesheet.
The accused allegedly conducted a recce of several locations around Lonavala before settling on Lohagad Fort.
According to investigators, Goyal and Chaudhary visited Tiger Point and other places while looking for an isolated location. Lohagad Fort was eventually selected because of a death reported there in March last year.
Police allege that the accused believed Agarwal’s death could be made to appear as an accidental fall from the fort.
The chargesheet lays out the sequence of events that investigators say preceded Agarwal’s death, including the alleged attempts to identify a suitable location, lure him to the spot and make the incident appear accidental.
(With IANS inputs)
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