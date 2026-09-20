Fake Instagram account, ChatGPT allegedly used to plan Ketan Agarwal's murder

The 5,053-page chargesheet, filed on Saturday, details the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. According to the police, Goyal allegedly pushed Agarwal from the fort with the help of her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and another accused, Ritesh Hange. All three have been arrested.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:16 PM IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:16 PM IST join share