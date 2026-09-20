Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Fake Instagram account, ChatGPT allegedly used to plan Ketan Agarwal's murder

Fake Instagram account, ChatGPT allegedly used to plan Ketan Agarwal's murder

The 5,053-page chargesheet, filed on Saturday, details the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. According to the police, Goyal allegedly pushed Agarwal from the fort with the help of her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and another accused, Ritesh Hange. All three have been arrested.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Fake Instagram account, ChatGPT allegedly used to plan Ketan Agarwal's murder
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Fake Instagram account, ChatGPT allegedly used to plan Ketan Agarwal's murder
2
3
4
5